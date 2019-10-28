|
HIGLEY, Diana Everest (nee England). Peacefully on 22nd October 2019 at Elizabeth Knox Rest home. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother and mother in law of Michael, Judy and Ron. Special Grandma to Melissa and Laura. Sincere gratitude to all the staff at Elizabeth Knox for their loving care of Mum. "Forever in our Hearts" A celebration of Diana's life will be held at St George's Anglican Church, Ranfurly Road, Epsom on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 1.30PM.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019