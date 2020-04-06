|
ZIESLER, Diana Elisabeth (Lizzie). Beloved wife of the late Chris, awesome mum to daughter Sarah, her husband Jonathan, and special and much loved MamMa to grandsons William and Oliver. Dearest of sisters and best of friends to brother Paul, and sisters Susan, Mandy, Joanna and their families, and Patrick and Hilda Baker. Loved sister in-law to Anthony & Jeannette, Mike & Josine and the extended Ziesler family. A dear and caring friend to many. "You make known to me the path of life, in your presence there is fullness of joy, at Your right hand are pleasures forevermore" Psalm 16:11.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020