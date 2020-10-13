Home

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa
100 St Johns Rd
Auckland
Diana Delmar KNIGHT


1926 - 2020
Diana Delmar KNIGHT
KNIGHT, Diana Delmar. Born June 21, 1926. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 7 October 2020 aged 94. Beloved daughter of the late Fred and Myrtle Knight, younger sister and sister-in-law of the late Derek and Beulah Knight, Wilfred and Joan Knight and Sylvia and Jack Kennedy; cherished aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of Jenny and Errol, Barb (deceased) and Bill, Peter and Ringi and Bruce; Bob and Ione, Garry and Joy, Christine and Dennis and Colin and Yuka; Julie and John; John and Jenne and their families. The last of her generation. A service for Diana will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Rd, Auckland on Thursday 15 October at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
