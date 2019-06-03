Home

Diana Charlotte BARHAM

BARHAM, Diana Charlotte. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Diana Charlotte Barham. Much loved mother to Deborah, Stephen, Joanne and David, grandmother to Anna, Jacob, Danielle, Sophie, Levi, Charlotte, Sam and loving wife of the late Phillip. Following a private family ceremony, a celebration of Di's life will be held at her home in Orewa on Wednesday 5 June at 2.30pm - with all welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please kindly make a donation to Hibiscus Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
