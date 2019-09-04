|
ROSS, Diana Amelia. It is with great sadness that Diana passed away on September 3rd 2019. Now at peace without pain. Daughter of the late Jakica and Ivan Marusich. Loving mother of Ben, and Luke and adoring Nana to Egypt. Loved friend of Catherine, Ben's partner, much loved sister and sister-in-law to Nita, Ivan and Joanne and treasured Auntie to Jake. "She will always walk beside us, still loved, still missed." Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Diana at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Banff Avenue, Epsom on Saturday, September 7th 2019 at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Special thanks to all friends for their support and the team at Mercy Hospice for their compassionate care. Pocivala u Miru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019