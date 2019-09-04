Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Amelia ROSS

Add a Memory
Diana Amelia ROSS Notice
ROSS, Diana Amelia. It is with great sadness that Diana passed away on September 3rd 2019. Now at peace without pain. Daughter of the late Jakica and Ivan Marusich. Loving mother of Ben, and Luke and adoring Nana to Egypt. Loved friend of Catherine, Ben's partner, much loved sister and sister-in-law to Nita, Ivan and Joanne and treasured Auntie to Jake. "She will always walk beside us, still loved, still missed." Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Diana at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Banff Avenue, Epsom on Saturday, September 7th 2019 at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Special thanks to all friends for their support and the team at Mercy Hospice for their compassionate care. Pocivala u Miru.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.