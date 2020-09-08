|
BROWN, Diana Agnes. Passed away peacefully at Clare House on Thursday, September 3, 2020, aged 102. Dearly loved mother and mother- in-law of Andrea and Hugh Arblaster (Auckland) and Richard (Brisbane). Much loved grandmother of Clinton and Emma (Dublin) and Justin (Auckland). An immense life lived, extended by the loving and wonderful care of the staff at Clare House Retirement Village. A private family service has been held. Messages to 5 Matanui Street, Northcote, Auckland 0627 or Diana's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020