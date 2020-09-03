Home

Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
RENNER, Diana Adrianne. Passed away on 31 August 2020. Aged 85 years. Didee was much loved by her children: Bronwyn, Adrianne, and Prudence. Loved mother in law of Tony and Robin and friend of Bam. Grandmother of Greg, Paul, Jane and Vanessa. Great Grandmother of 5. "Re-join Gordon in peace and know that you will be forever in our hearts" Family and close friends are invited to attend the Requiem Mass for Diana, which will be held at St Peters Catholic Church, Anzac Avenue, Cambridge, on Thursday 3rd September at 11.00 a.m. Communications for the Renner family may be sent c/- P.O. Box 4449 Hamilton 3247. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
