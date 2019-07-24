|
BUDHIA, Devi Chhagan. Passed away peacefully on 22nd July 2019, aged 89. Beloved wife of late Chhaganbhai Budhia. Dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of Gireshbhai and Dipikabhen, Lelabhen and Hershadbhai, Indirabhen and Sureshbhai. Grandmother to Vinay, Aneel, Diviya, Hamish, and Trisha. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of late Ramanbhai and Manibhen, late Panibhen, and Vallabhbhai and Jasubhen of Palmerston North. Special thanks to the staff at Auckland Hospital and Ranfurly Hospital for their care. A service for Devibhen will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Thursday 25th July at 10.00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice will be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 24 to July 25, 2019