McCARTHY, Monsignor Desmond William. Born 23 August 1928. Passed away peacefully at the Little Sisters of the Poor on 19 February 2020 aged 91 years. Loved son of Augustine and Maire Karen (Rita) McCarthy. Loved brother of Dick, Ray, Len, Bernie, Patrick and Kevin (all deceased). A caring brother-in-law to their wives. Special Uncle Des to his 19 nieces and nephews and their families. God bless, rest in peace. The family thank all those who cared for Des over the past 4 years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020