COOK, Desmond William. In loving memory of Desmond William Cook. Born 27th May 1959. Passed away on 2nd August 2019. Loving son of the late Desmond Ernest Cook and the late Cecilia Maria Veronica Cook (Smith). Loving husband of the late Olive Vera Cook, loving father of the late Grace Cook and Te Huia Cook, Jimmy, Kathleen Heke, Desmond Lee and Ruth Cook; loving brother of the late Patrick Cook and the late Rosalind Helena Temple, Billy Cook and Audrey Guthrie. "In God the father and Jesus the sons's hands." John 3:16 - "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son that who ever shall believe in him shall not perish but have everlasting life." R.I.P. Desmond will be kept at his private residence until his private cremation on Tuesday 6th August. All communications can be made C/- the funeral home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019