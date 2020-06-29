|
COOMBS, Desmond Thomas (Des). Passed away peacefully on Friday 26 June 2020, aged 69; with family present. Cherished husband, soul mate, best friend, my rock to Linda. Deeply loved father and father in law of Todd and May, Brett and Hannah. Treasured grandpa of Demetrius, Irinia and Harrison. Special thanks to the Medical Oncology Auckland Hospital, Dr. Lauren McManus and West Auckland Hospice, St. John Ambulance and Waitakere Hospital for their ongoing care.The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 3 July 2020 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2020