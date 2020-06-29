Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond COOMBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond Thomas (Des) COOMBS

Add a Memory
Desmond Thomas (Des) COOMBS Notice
COOMBS, Desmond Thomas (Des). Passed away peacefully on Friday 26 June 2020, aged 69; with family present. Cherished husband, soul mate, best friend, my rock to Linda. Deeply loved father and father in law of Todd and May, Brett and Hannah. Treasured grandpa of Demetrius, Irinia and Harrison. Special thanks to the Medical Oncology Auckland Hospital, Dr. Lauren McManus and West Auckland Hospice, St. John Ambulance and Waitakere Hospital for their ongoing care.The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 3 July 2020 at 12.30 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desmond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -