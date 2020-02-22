|
MORRISON, Desmond Stanley (Des). Born July 28th, 1936. Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on February 19th 2020, with his wife and family by his side. Loved husband of Robin and father and father-in-law of Mark, Troy and Tracey, Kara and James; and adored grandfather Des of Brandon, Jessica, Taylor, Hannah, Ben, Josh and Adam. A celebration of Des' life will be held at 10am Wednesday 26th February at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden. Please bring your memories of Des to write in the memorial book. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.dementia.nz/donation
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020