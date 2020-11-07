Home

Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Stephen's Anglican Church
3 Stanmore Bay Road
Stanmore Bay, Whangapararoa
Desmond Noel (Des) KNIGHT

Desmond Noel (Des) KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT, Desmond Noel (Des). Passed away peacefully on 5 November 2020 surrounded by much-loved family. Beloved soul mate of Jan (n?e Lowe) for 55 years and cherished father to sons Greg, Chris, Jean Paul and their partners Sharon, Glenis and Tanya. Dear brother to Dennis and Ngaire, and treasured granddad to Kimberley, Stephanie, Shae, Liam, Joel, Jordan, Yasmine and Tabatha. A kind, gentle and caring man who will be sadly missed by all. A service to celebrate Des' life will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 3 Stanmore Bay Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangapararoa on Wednesday 11 November starting at 1 pm followed by a private cremation. All welcome from 12:30 pm onwards, with light refreshments after the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
