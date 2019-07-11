Home

Desmond Milton HUGHES

Desmond Milton HUGHES Notice
HUGHES, Desmond Milton. On Tuesday 9th July 2019, peacefully at Dove Hospice, St Andrew's Village, Auckland. Doting husband of Brenda, loving father of Antonia and Andrew, father-in-law of Nicholas and Raylynne, and kind soul to his grandchildren Emily, Jasmine, George and Jay. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Dove Hospice and St John Ambulance. A celebration of Des's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St John's Rd, Meadowbank, at 12noon on Saturday 13th July.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019
