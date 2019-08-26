Home

Desmond Maurice (Des) PRITCHARD

PRITCHARD, Desmond Maurice (Des). Of Waikanae. On Friday 23rd August 2019, with family at his side. Aged 77 years. Dearly beloved husband of Lois and treasured father of Steve & Michelle, Ingrid & Warren, and Greg & Heidi. Adored Grandad to Rocco, Hunter, Ella- Mae, India-Grace, Zara, Adelyn and Zane. Loved brother to Kevin, Peter (dec), Sheryl, and Jill, and brother-in-law to Julie, Liz (dec), Keith, Selwyn, Rex, Jan, Peter (dec), Jane, Jan and Howard. A loved uncle and a loyal friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242 may be left at the service. Messages may be sent to PO Box 5, Paraparaumu 5254. A service to celebrate Des' life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu at 2pm on Thursday 29th August, followed by private cremation. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
