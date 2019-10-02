Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Desmond LONGDEN

Desmond LONGDEN Notice
LONGDEN, Desmond. Born July 23, 1933. Passed away on September 29th, 2019 at Northbridge Hospital after a short illness. Very dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia. Loved Stepfather of Kay and Dave, Dianne and Gordon. Loved and special Grandpa to Michelle, Kim, Sean, Craig, Brett, Glen and Great Grandpa of 10. Reunited with his soulmate. Gone but never forgotten. A celebration of Des' life will be held at Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Monday 7th October at 12.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
