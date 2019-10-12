Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond John (Des) WHITE

Add a Memory
Desmond John (Des) WHITE Notice
WHITE, Desmond John (Des). 1933-2019 After a short Illness. Dearly loved husband of Pam, and 63 wonderful years of marriage. Loved Dad and Father-in-law of Sheryl and Michael, Steven and Rae, David and Sandra. Loved Grandpa of Vaughn and Marissa. Loved Poppa of Joel, Laura, and Paris. Loved Pop of Henry, Jack, and Teddy. To Celebrate Des's life a Memorial Service will be held at the Howick Golf Club, 32 Musick Point Road, Bucklands Beach, Auckland on Thursday the 17th October 2019 at 10.30am for family and friends.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desmond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.