WHITE, Desmond John (Des). 1933-2019 After a short Illness. Dearly loved husband of Pam, and 63 wonderful years of marriage. Loved Dad and Father-in-law of Sheryl and Michael, Steven and Rae, David and Sandra. Loved Grandpa of Vaughn and Marissa. Loved Poppa of Joel, Laura, and Paris. Loved Pop of Henry, Jack, and Teddy. To Celebrate Des's life a Memorial Service will be held at the Howick Golf Club, 32 Musick Point Road, Bucklands Beach, Auckland on Thursday the 17th October 2019 at 10.30am for family and friends.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019