|
|
|
SCHOLLUM, Desmond John. Only son of the late Joseph and Francis Schollum, died unexpectedly at home in Auckland on 12 September, aged 79, a cousin of Zelma Farnsworth (Auckland), Patricia Holdcroft (Adelaide), Claudia Orange (Wellington), Rex Schollum (Blenheim), Jennifer (Whakatane) and Margaret Alley (Gisborne). A service will be held at Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Road, Friday 2 October at 10.30 a.m., before a private cremation. Inquiries to [email protected] or Davis Funeral Services 09 638 9026.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020