Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond SCHOLLUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond John SCHOLLUM

Add a Memory
Desmond John SCHOLLUM Notice
SCHOLLUM, Desmond John. Only son of the late Joseph and Francis Schollum, died unexpectedly at home in Auckland on 12 September, aged 79, a cousin of Zelma Farnsworth (Auckland), Patricia Holdcroft (Adelaide), Claudia Orange (Wellington), Rex Schollum (Blenheim), Jennifer (Whakatane) and Margaret Alley (Gisborne). A service will be held at Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Road, Friday 2 October at 10.30 a.m., before a private cremation. Inquiries to [email protected] or Davis Funeral Services 09 638 9026.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desmond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -