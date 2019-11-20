|
RAFFLES, Desmond John (McKnight). Peacefully at Auckland City Hospital in his 94th year. Loved husband of Molly for 68 years. Cherished father and remarkable father-in- law of Tony and Maree, Jane and Jack. Adored Granddad of Edward and Lisa, Joseph and Alice. We thank everyone who supported Des and Molly to live a full life together. Dad, you leave a huge hole in our lives, we will love you forever. A true gentleman right to the end. A huge thank you to Ward 65 at Auckland City Hospital and Aria Park, Epsom for all their care in looking after our dear Dad. Also to Greenwood Medical Centre. Requiem Mass to celebrate Des' life will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 130 Church Street, Onehunga on Friday 22 November at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019