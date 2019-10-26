|
|
|
GRIGG, Desmond John (Des). Devoted husband, much loved and best friend to Marge. Inspirational and much loved father to Lance, Neil, Joanne and Wayne. Doting poppa to Amber, Shannon and Tammy. Danielle, Alex and William. Marley and Ocea. Zareck, Jaggar, Lucy and great poppa to 9 great grandchildren. Passed away very peacefully in his 89th year on the 24th of October 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and his wicked sense of humour. You were one of a kind. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday the 30th of October at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019