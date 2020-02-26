Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Katikati RSA
Desmond Henry FLAVALL

Desmond Henry FLAVALL Notice
FLAVALL, Desmond Henry. WWII 811962 J Force Passed away peacefully 24 February 2020, in his 90th year. Loved partner of the late Peggy. Dearly loved dad and friend of the late Phillip, Denise and Terry, Graeme, Brian and Carol, Terry and Karen. Treasured grandad and great grandad. Missed by his furry friend, Fuzzy. A service to celebrate Des' life will be held at the Katikati RSA at 11am on Thursday, 27 February. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated. All messages to the Flavall family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
