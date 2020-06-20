Home

Desmond George SIMONS

Desmond George SIMONS Notice
SIMONS, Desmond George. SIMONS Desmond George. (Des Dem) Born 16th December 1926. Passed away peacefully 9th June 2020 aged 93. Still endeavouring to play the odd game of bowls. After suffering pain he is finally resting in peace. So loved and admired by his daughter Kay, Grandsons Philip and Christopher and Great Grandchildren Nate, Mitch, Xavier and Violet. An enterprising and active man who undertook many different and interesting projects in his life. In his earlier years he loved being involved in Surf Lifesaving and in retirement enjoyed playing outdoor bowls in Australia and NZ. May you rest in peace. Loved always. Communication Dils or Kay PO Box 310 152 Red Beach 0945.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
