Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
04-298 5168
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady of Kapiti Catholic Church
Presentation Way (off Milne Drive)
Paraparaumu
Desmond Edward (Des) HORAN

Desmond Edward (Des) HORAN Notice
HORAN, Desmond Edward (Des). Of Waikanae. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Friday 24 July 2020, surrounded by his whole family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Andrea. Loved father and father-in-law of Simon and Beth, Jane, Paul and Greg, Claire, Andrew and Michelle, and Chris and Becky. Loved 'Gig' of Frith, Madeline, Lucy, Tom, and Dan. Sincere thanks to the team at Wellington Hospital for their care and kindness. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Des' life will be held at Our Lady of Kapiti Catholic Church, Presentation Way (off Milne Drive), Paraparaumu on Thursday 30 July 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. A live stream of the ceremony is available. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Cancer Society would be appreciated. A life well lived. "Tremendous" Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020
