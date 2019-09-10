Home

Desmond Birch COMER

Desmond Birch COMER Notice
COMER, Desmond Birch. On 8 September 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne. Adored father of Sheryl, Paul, Brian, Lance, Stephen, Lianne and Brett. Much loved by their partners, families, grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and missed dearly. A service will be held in the Papakura Club, 5 Croskery Road, Papakura, on Thursday 12 September at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
