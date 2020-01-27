Home

Desmond Arthur (Des) TINDALL


1936 - 2020
Desmond Arthur (Des) TINDALL Notice
TINDALL, Desmond Arthur (Des). Born 14th November 1936. Passed away peacefully on 24th January 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Caroline and much loved father of Rebecca, Stuart and father-in-law of Deanne and Ardelle. Adored and loving poppa to Isabella, Darby and Jessica. A service to celebrate Des's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 31st January at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Shore Hospice, would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
