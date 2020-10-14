Home

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
PEATE, Desmond (Des) and Ruth Mary. His beloved wife. Both died 11th October 2020 peacefully at the North Shore Hospital after 67 years together. Aged 92 and 88 respectively. Dearly loved parents of Graham, Jennifer and David, Heather and Tony. Loved nana and pop of Andrew, Renate and Cameron, their partners and great grandchildren. Des was a brother of Phyllis and the late Gladys (Pic). Ruth was sister in law of Margaret (England). A service to celebrate Des and Ruth's lives will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 16th of October 2020 at 11:00 am followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of North Shore Hospital and Summerset Falls for their loving care. All communications to "The Peate Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
