YAKICH, Desma (nee Logan). Peacefully at Ambridge Rose Manor, on Sunday, 8th September 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Milan for 63 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenda and Glenn; and Pauline and Paul. Much loved Nana of Kerrin; Stacey and Graham; Sharn; and Kelsi and Great Nana of Isla and Violet. A Memorial Service for Desma will be held at The Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Ara-tai Road, Half Moon Bay, on Thursday, 12th September, at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019