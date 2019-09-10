Home

Desma (Logan) YAKICH

Desma (Logan) YAKICH Notice
YAKICH, Desma (nee Logan). Peacefully at Ambridge Rose Manor, on Sunday, 8th September 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Milan for 63 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenda and Glenn; and Pauline and Paul. Much loved Nana of Kerrin; Stacey and Graham; Sharn; and Kelsi and Great Nana of Isla and Violet. A Memorial Service for Desma will be held at The Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Ara-tai Road, Half Moon Bay, on Thursday, 12th September, at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
