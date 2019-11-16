|
SHIELDS, Desma (Kaye) (nee Dickie) (formerly McGovern). Peacefully on 14th November 2019 at Victoria Place Resthome, Tokoroa. Aged 84 Years. Most loved mum and mother in law of Kevin and Dianne, Michael and Linda, Brian and Katharine and Graham and Cassandra. Dearly loved Grandma of Scott and Sara, Melissa and Chris; Candice and Logan, Mathew and Sarah; Samantha and Jeremy, Stephanie and Nick; Renee, and James. Most treasured Great Grandmother of Ethan and Jessica; Brooke and Cohen; Paige, Carter and Tate; Liam and Charlotte; MaCleay, Emmie and Lennon. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. "Always remembered, Forever in our hearts." A Service for Kaye will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Tuesday 19th November at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019