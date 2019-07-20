Home

Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Desma Helen DICKINSON

DICKINSON, Desma Helen. Passed away peacefully at Matamata country Lodge on 18 July 2019. Deeply loved wife of Leslie. Love Mother of Andera Jane, David and Louise Dickinson, Kathrine and Tony Hillson, Grandma of George and Harry Dickinson and Jack Jane. A celebration of Desma life will be held in the Matamata Club, 9 Waharoa Road, Matamata on Tuesday 23 July 2019 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers donation to Parkinsons New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the services. All communications to the Dickinson family C/- 6 Tamihana St, Matamata 3400.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
