Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Desiree Clarke (formerly Hardman) (Rice) LAWRENCE


1926 - 2019
Desiree Clarke (formerly Hardman) (Rice) LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE, Desiree Clarke (nee Rice) (formerly Hardman). 2 February 1926 - 12 December 2019. Passed away at Peacehaven Rest Home aged 93. Dearly loved mum and mother in law of Ian and Marion, Paul and Bev, Step mum to Paul and Linda, and Sue. Nana to Shaun, Steven Darlane (deceased), Edward, Natalie, Nicholas, Ben and Kathleen. Great nana to her great grandchildren. Thank you to Peacehaven for your care of our mother. Rest in peace Mum. A service for Desiree will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 19 December 2019 at 2:00 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
