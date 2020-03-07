Home

Derrick Ronald DEPLEDGE

DEPLEDGE, Derrick Ronald. Finally at peace. On Wednesday 4 March 2020. Loving husband of the late Robin and precious Dad and father-in-law to Jill and Will Thompson, Susie Nyika and Artie Jones, Stephen and Heather Stewart, Katie and Damian Kennedy, Linda and John Brooker, Paul and Rochelle (Brugh). Proud Grandad of 22; Alex, Liam, Isla and Evie Thompson, Josh and Marilie Nyika, Ruby Nyika, Michael Rooney, David Nyika and Zoe Nyika, Jonty, Rosie, Sophia & Emilia Depledge, Lily and Bella Kennedy, Leo, Joe, Gil, Iris, Arlo and Stan Brooker and Robin and Annie Depledge. Great-Grandad of Amos. A service to celebrate Derrick's life will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, at 1.00pm on Monday 9 March 2020. A donation to Parkinson's Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
