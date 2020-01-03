|
|
|
HANN, Derrick John (Diz, Jock, Delboy). Suddenly taken from us on 1st January 2020, in our happy place, Waihi Beach. Loved and Adored Husband of Sheryl, Father to Sarah and Rebekah, Tinker and Tailor (His Fur-babies), Father-in-law to David and Aaron, Grandad (Dewick) to Maddy, Brother of Mark and Linda, Brother-in-law to Lisa and Ray, Uncle to Josh, Alan, Amy, and Zoe. Always and Forever remembered as our man with the big loving heart. A celebration of Derrick's life will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020