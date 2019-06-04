Home

More Obituaries for Derrick COOTES
Derrick Anthony (Dell) COOTES

Derrick Anthony (Dell) COOTES Notice
COOTES, Derrick Anthony (Dell). CDR retired (RNZN 15368). Passed away on 1st June 2019, aged 79 years. Loving husband of Valerie. Father of Claire and Hilary, Father-in-law of Crispin and David, Grandfather of Stirling and Aster. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Bupa Hugh Green. A service for Dell will be held at the Chapel of St Christopher, Devonport Naval Base, Queens Parade, Devonport, Auckland on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 12 noon. Photographic ID is required to enter the Naval Base to attend Dell's funeral.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
