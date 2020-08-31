|
|
|
GOORD, Derrell Lawrence. Born October 11, 1933. Passed away on August 30, 2020. We have lost our husband, Dad, Poppa and friend. Beloved husband of Elsie; treasured Dad of Sherree Littlewood, Bronwyn and Warren Parris, Rhonda and Glenn Moulden. Adored Poppa of Michelle and Darren Littlewood, Louise and Martyn Ecroyd, Shannon Parris, Jade, Brittany, and Joshua Moulden. Great Poppa of Payson, Brock and Dallas. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. Privately cremated. Thank you to the wonderful Staff at Logan Campbell Retirement Village.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020