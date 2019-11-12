Home

Derin (Big Dee) GREENSLADE

Derin (Big Dee) GREENSLADE Notice
GREENSLADE, Derin (Big Dee). Sadly passed away on November 10 2019 after a short illness. Derin was loved so much by his partner and soulmate Lindy, his Son Adam and partner Kerry, his Dad Ben (aka Dad bro) and his beautiful late mum Dawn. Loved brother of Andy and Kerry, Linda and Mike. Uncle to his nephews and nieces Alyssa, Celia, Alec, Max and Holly. He was so happy to be Poppa Dee to Ollie, Archer, Conner and Savannah and a great father/father figure to Sean and Britney, Mel and Mike, and Kirsten and Scott. He was also loved by all of his friends. His farewell will be held at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 90 Bethlehem Rd, Tauranga on Friday 15 November at 1.00pm. Communications to the Greenslade family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
