MORRIS, Derek William. Passed away peacefully in his room at Rowena Jackson on Tuesday 30th June 2020; in his 81st year. Loved husband of Judith, loved father and father-in-law of Barbara, Paul and Leesa, and Craig and Jacqui. Loved by all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street Invercargill on Friday 3 July at 11.00am. Interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Rowena Jackson Rest Home who lovingly cared for Derek over the last 9 years. Messages to 43B Mary Street, Otautau. Avenal Park FDANZ 03 218 9031
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2020