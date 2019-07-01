|
ALBRECHTSEN, Derek Ross. Peacefully at Ascot Care Home, Invercargill on Friday, 28th June 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved son of Eileen and Ove (both deceased). Loved brother and brother-in- law of Dyann and Jack (both deceased), Lynne and Donald (deceased) and uncle of Marc, Dean, Brigette, Vicki, and Jane. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Tuesday, 2nd July at 2.00 pm. The service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 17B Short Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019