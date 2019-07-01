Home

ALBRECHTSEN, Derek Ross. Peacefully at Ascot Care Home, Invercargill on Friday, 28th June 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved son of Eileen and Ove (both deceased). Loved brother and brother-in- law of Dyann and Jack (both deceased), Lynne and Donald (deceased) and uncle of Marc, Dean, Brigette, Vicki, and Jane. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Tuesday, 2nd July at 2.00 pm. The service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 17B Short Street, Invercargill 9810.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019
