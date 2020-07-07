|
WELLS, Derek Richmond. 4 August 1948 - 5 July 2020. Dearly loved husband of Maree, wonderful loved father of Karen and Tracey. Loved father in law of Shane. Cherished Grandad of Leesha, Reece, Henry, Mark and Tim. Special Great Grandad of Isabella, Jack and Tate. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a short illness. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held on Wednesday 8 July, 12pm at Waters Funerals, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe. Please donate to Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020