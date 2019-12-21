Home

Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-343-0919
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Derek Raynor FENTON

Derek Raynor FENTON Notice
FENTON, Derek Raynor. On December 17, 2019, peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Annette (deceased), and adored father of Jacqui. Dearly loved and respected Granddad of Christopher, Michael, Katherine, and Alexander, and Great- Granddad of Zack and Oliver. Thank you, to the staff of AMAU and Ward 23 Christchurch Hospital for their love, care, and support of Derek. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance may be made at the service in Derek's memory. Messages to the Fenton family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Derek will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch on Friday, December 27, at 11.00 a.m. Followed by a private cremation. Academy Funeral Services FDANZ 343 0919
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
