Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Marks Church,
95 Remuera Road
Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek LOISEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Norman Henri LOISEL

Add a Memory
Derek Norman Henri LOISEL Notice
LOISEL, Derek Norman Henri. Passed away peacefully at home on 12th March 2020 with family by his side, aged 79. Beloved wife of Nina, loving father of Ginny, Emma, Christa and Henri and cherished grandfather of Jake, Freddie, Toby, Isla and Ida. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Derek's Life at 2 pm on Thursday, 19th March at St Marks Church, 95 Remuera Road, Auckland, 1050. Followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Waiheke Island Home Hospice at www.hospice.org.nz/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -