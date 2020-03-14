|
|
|
LOISEL, Derek Norman Henri. Passed away peacefully at home on 12th March 2020 with family by his side, aged 79. Beloved wife of Nina, loving father of Ginny, Emma, Christa and Henri and cherished grandfather of Jake, Freddie, Toby, Isla and Ida. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Derek's Life at 2 pm on Thursday, 19th March at St Marks Church, 95 Remuera Road, Auckland, 1050. Followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Waiheke Island Home Hospice at www.hospice.org.nz/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020