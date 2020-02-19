Home

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Puke Methodist Church (Jones and Company)
Oroua St
Te Puke
Derek Murray JOHNSON

Derek Murray JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Derek Murray. Suddenly, but peacefully on February 14, 2020 aged 67 years. Good friend of Rhonda and Christine. Loved father and father in law of Diana, Priscilla and Raj, Clayton, Sean and Paula, Chad, Linda and Billy, Donna and Neil. A loved poppa and great poppa of many. Son of the late Cyril and Gwendoline. Brother of Charlie (deceased), Beryl, Victor, Vicki, Joe, Philly, and Fred. A service for Derek will be held at the Te Puke Methodist Church (Jones and Company), Oroua St, Te Puke on Friday 21st February at 11am, followed by interment. Messages to the Johnson family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
