Derek Mortimer SHROFF

Derek Mortimer SHROFF Notice
SHROFF, Derek Mortimer. Passed away peacefully in his 90th year on Thursday, 12th of September 2019 in Tauranga. Much loved husband of Anne. Loved dad to Irene, Paul (dec), Margaret, Christine and father in law to Kevin (dec), Joanne, Peter, Paul and Jim. Special Poppa to his 10 grandchildren and all his great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Wednesday, 18th September. Donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated. All messages to the Shroff family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
