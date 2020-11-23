|
MCFARLAND, Derek Lance. Born September 21, 1957. Passed away on November 19, 2020. Dearly loved son of Dawn Morley and the late James McFarland. Loved father of Destiny and Linda and loved grandfather of Cyrus, Dezire- Lee (deceased) and Zaiyah. Beloved partner of the late Alexandra Moeau and dearly loved brother of Philip, Barbara, Terry, Andrea, Clinton and loved uncle of many. Tragically taken way too soon, funeral details to be updated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020