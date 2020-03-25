|
LAWS, Derek Gordon, Rev. Passed away on 22 March 2020 in his 95th year.Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne.Loved father of Bruce and Janine; David and Lynne; Joanne and Dennis Lean. Treasured Poppa of Emma and Kirk, Jillian and Blair, Simon and Kayla; Catherine and Phillip, Aleisha and Tana; Matthew and Niki, Victoria and Chris; and Great Poppa to 13 Great Grandchildren. Much loved brother of Russell (deceased), Jeanette and Peter Barker. Will be sadly missed by all. A private family service has taken place. Memorial service to be held at a later date. All messages to the family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2020