NICHOLSON, Derek George. Peacefully on 26 December 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Chalita. Much loved father of Tony, Marco, Richard, Timothy, James and their spouses. Loved guardian of Amy, Jane, Aidan, Anne and their spouses. Adored grandfather of 14 grandchildren. A service will be held at Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 7 January at 10:30am. With wind in his sails, he has set off on his final voyage.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019