Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Frank COLE

Add a Memory
Derek Frank COLE Notice
COLE, Derek Frank. Passed away on 1st September 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Louise. Much loved father and father-in-law of Vicki (deceased), John and Essie, Anthony and David. Loved grandfather (Poppa) to Alex, Daniel, Nicholas, Rebecca, Jessie, Amin, Emily, Zachary, and great grandfather to Audrey. Forever in our hearts. May you rest in peace. Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held on Tuesday 8th September at 11.30 am. Communications to the Cole Family c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742 or contact John or Anthony.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -