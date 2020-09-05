|
COLE, Derek Frank. Passed away on 1st September 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Louise. Much loved father and father-in-law of Vicki (deceased), John and Essie, Anthony and David. Loved grandfather (Poppa) to Alex, Daniel, Nicholas, Rebecca, Jessie, Amin, Emily, Zachary, and great grandfather to Audrey. Forever in our hearts. May you rest in peace. Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held on Tuesday 8th September at 11.30 am. Communications to the Cole Family c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742 or contact John or Anthony.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020