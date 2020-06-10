Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek WHITTAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Clifton WHITTAKER

Add a Memory
Derek Clifton WHITTAKER Notice
WHITTAKER, Derek Clifton. On Tuesday, 9th June 2020, peacefully, at his home. Aged 64 years. Loved brother and brother in law of Frances and Peter, Toni and Rob, Gary and Karen, and the late John. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews and their families. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Friday, the 12th of June 2020 at 4:00 PM followed by a private cremation. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to the Suburbs Rugby Football Club Junior Grade and may be left at the service. All communications please, to Gary Whittaker, phone 021928367.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -