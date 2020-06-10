|
WHITTAKER, Derek Clifton. On Tuesday, 9th June 2020, peacefully, at his home. Aged 64 years. Loved brother and brother in law of Frances and Peter, Toni and Rob, Gary and Karen, and the late John. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews and their families. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Friday, the 12th of June 2020 at 4:00 PM followed by a private cremation. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to the Suburbs Rugby Football Club Junior Grade and may be left at the service. All communications please, to Gary Whittaker, phone 021928367.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020