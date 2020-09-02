|
SMITH, Derek Charles. On August 26th 2020 at Waihi Lifecare Hospital Aged 83 Years. CMT 823628 Burnham Military Camp. Dearly loved husband of Alison. Beloved Father and Father-in-Law of Russell and Jan Smith, Leonie and Peter Henwood, and beloved Grandad of Amy and Sophie. Special thanks to the staff at Waihi Lifecare Hospital. Funeral to be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road Meadowbank, Auckland on Thursday 3 September 2020 at 2pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020