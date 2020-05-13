|
van der WEL, Cornelia (Connie). On Sunday 10 May 2020, Connie passed away to be with her Lord and Saviour. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Niek. Much loved mother of Hans, Clarence and Yolanda, and Paul and Annamarie. Cherished Oma of 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A private service will be held for family and close friends. Psalm 62:5-6 Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress; I will not be shaken. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020