Van Der VEGTE, Doreen Ida. On March 24th 2020 aged 91 years late of Papakura. Much loved Mother and Mother in law of Colin and Karen, Christine and the late Geoff,Graham and Julie, Judy and Terry. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and loved mate of Lake. Privately Cremated. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 13th June 2020 at 11.00am. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020